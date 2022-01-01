Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Edamame$9.00
edamame, garlic, sambal, ponzu
More about Red Salt
Wong's Tacos image

TACOS

Wong's Tacos

201-A Maltby, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$9.00
More about Wong's Tacos

