Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve eel

Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll$8.30
freshwater eel, avocado
Eel SA$7.00
Eel$7.00
More about Red Salt
Consumer pic

 

MORE THAN SUSHI -

9199 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll$6.50
More about MORE THAN SUSHI -

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Po Boy

Chocolate Lava Cake

Garlic Bread

Tiramisu

Chicken Soup

White Pizza

Meatball Subs

Chili

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (50 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston