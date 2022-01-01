Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve egg benedict

Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Eggs Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs, smoked ham, asparagus, hollandaise sauce. Served on english muffin with fruit and home fries.
More about Tarrant's West
Eggs Up Grill image

 

Eggs Up Grill - #64 John Rolfe Pkwy, VA

2238 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$9.39
Two poached eggs* over Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
More about Eggs Up Grill - #64 John Rolfe Pkwy, VA

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Lassi

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Cobbler

Shrimp Tempura

Cannolis

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston