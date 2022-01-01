Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Henrico
/
Henrico
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Henrico restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Egg Mania
2610 Tuckernuck Drive, Henrico
No reviews yet
Egg Salad:
$6.99
Boiled egg salad with onion tomatoes and creamy dressing.
More about Egg Mania
Melito's Restaurant
8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sandwich (New) Togo
$11.44
More about Melito's Restaurant
