Fajitas in Henrico

3 Maria's Taqueria - 9503 B West Broad Street
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.95
Grilled steak or chicken stuffed with onions,peppers,tomato and cheese & Refried beans, served with Lettuce,tomato and sour cream.
|Fajita Mixta
|$17.95
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$14.95
Grilled chicken with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas