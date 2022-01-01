French toast in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$12.95
baked in a custard with apples and cinnamon, served with fresh berries.
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|French Toast Sticks
|$8.00
Served with choice of side
More about DeVoedid Events
DeVoedid Events
9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico
|French Toast Casserole
|$30.00
Fresh Blueberry French Toast Casserole drizzle with homemade blueberry maple syrup
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond
|French Toast Sticks
|$8.00
Served with choice of side
More about Buttermilk and Honey
Buttermilk and Honey
12246 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Chicken and French Toast
|$14.00
fried chicken tenders, bread pudding french toast, caramel maple syrup
More about Hickory and Oak
Hickory and Oak
10614 Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe
|Strawberry French Toast Casserole
|$25.00
French Toast Casserole with fresh strawberries and a homemade strawberry maple syrup drizzle. Serves 4-6 people.
More about Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill
2238 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond
|Side French Toast
|$2.79