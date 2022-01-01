French toast in Henrico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.95
baked in a custard with apples and cinnamon, served with fresh berries.
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
French Toast Sticks image

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Sticks$8.00
Served with choice of side
More about The Boathouse
DeVoedid Events image

 

DeVoedid Events

9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Casserole$30.00
Fresh Blueberry French Toast Casserole drizzle with homemade blueberry maple syrup
More about DeVoedid Events
French Toast Sticks image

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Sticks$8.00
Served with choice of side
More about The Boathouse
Buttermilk and Honey image

 

Buttermilk and Honey

12246 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and French Toast$14.00
fried chicken tenders, bread pudding french toast, caramel maple syrup
More about Buttermilk and Honey
Restaurant banner

 

Hickory and Oak

10614 Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry French Toast Casserole$25.00
French Toast Casserole with fresh strawberries and a homemade strawberry maple syrup drizzle. Serves 4-6 people.
More about Hickory and Oak
Banner pic

 

Bistro 804

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$10.00
More about Bistro 804
Restaurant banner

 

Curds and Whey RVA

12580 West Creek Parkway, Richmond

No reviews yet
French Toast$2.75
More about Curds and Whey RVA
Eggs Up Grill image

 

Eggs Up Grill

2238 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill

