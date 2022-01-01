Fried chicken sandwiches in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Blue Atlas
Blue Atlas
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND
|Mini Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
topped with pickles and mayonnaise, choice of tots or veggies.
More about Redemption BBQ and Market
Redemption BBQ and Market
3420 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico
|Pork Fried Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Parker Family Farm chicken, marinated in buttermilk, breaded and fried in lard, topped with AR's Hot Southern Honey and house-made pickles on a Martin’s bun with a cilantro-lime slaw on the side.
|Pork Fried Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Pasture-raised Polyface Farms chicken, marinated in buttermilk, breaded and fried in lard, topped with AR's Hot Southern Honey and house-made pickle. Served with a side of cilantro-lime slaw, Praise the Lard Fries, and fresh brewed iced tea.
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond
|Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing