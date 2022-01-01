Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Blue Atlas image

 

Blue Atlas

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.00
topped with pickles and mayonnaise, choice of tots or veggies.
More about Blue Atlas
Item pic

 

Redemption BBQ and Market

3420 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Fried Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Parker Family Farm chicken, marinated in buttermilk, breaded and fried in lard, topped with AR's Hot Southern Honey and house-made pickles on a Martin’s bun with a cilantro-lime slaw on the side.
Pork Fried Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Pasture-raised Polyface Farms chicken, marinated in buttermilk, breaded and fried in lard, topped with AR's Hot Southern Honey and house-made pickle. Served with a side of cilantro-lime slaw, Praise the Lard Fries, and fresh brewed iced tea.
More about Redemption BBQ and Market
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Boathouse
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

