Fried rice in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Wong's Tacos
TACOS
Wong's Tacos
201-A Maltby, Henrico
|Mexinese Fried Rice Entree
|$10.00
Our Mexinese rice mixed with bok choy, edamame, black bean and corn salad, carrots and green onions topped with a garlic chili sambal.
* choice of protein*
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Side Fried Green Rice
|$4.50
red bell pepper, scallion, celery (gf)
More about Thai Won On
Thai Won On
3422 Lauderdale Drive,, Henrico
|Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch Special - Served with 2 Spring Rolls
|$12.95
Stir Fried Thai Jasmine rice with pineapple, yellow curry powder, scallion, cashew nut, and egg. (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95)
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
|Thai-Style Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with onions, scallions, carrots and egg (optional). Prepared in a delicious homemade sauce, topped with cilantro.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
|Kaprow Fried Rice Lunch Special - Served with 2 Spring Rolls
|$12.95
Stir Fried Thai Jasmine Rice with onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers & basil Prepared in a delicious homemade Thai spicy chili garlic sauce. *Spicy (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95)
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.