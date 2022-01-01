Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

TACOS

Wong's Tacos

201-A Maltby, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexinese Fried Rice Entree$10.00
Our Mexinese rice mixed with bok choy, edamame, black bean and corn salad, carrots and green onions topped with a garlic chili sambal.
* choice of protein*
More about Wong's Tacos
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Fried Green Rice$4.50
red bell pepper, scallion, celery (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Thai Won On

3422 Lauderdale Drive,, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch Special - Served with 2 Spring Rolls$12.95
Stir Fried Thai Jasmine rice with pineapple, yellow curry powder, scallion, cashew nut, and egg. (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95)
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Thai-Style Fried Rice$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with onions, scallions, carrots and egg (optional). Prepared in a delicious homemade sauce, topped with cilantro.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Kaprow Fried Rice Lunch Special - Served with 2 Spring Rolls$12.95
Stir Fried Thai Jasmine Rice with onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers & basil Prepared in a delicious homemade Thai spicy chili garlic sauce. *Spicy (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95)
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
More about Thai Won On
Item pic

 

Pho Thien Phat 2

9031 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
44. VEG FRIED RICE / COM CHIEN CHAY$10.95
39. DELUXE FRIED RICE / COM CHIEN DUONG CHAU$11.75
More about Pho Thien Phat 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Banana Bread Pudding

Clam Chowder

Thai Tea

Pork Ribs

Cucumber Salad

Burritos

Tuna Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston