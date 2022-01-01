Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve garlic bread

Perlas Pizza image

 

Perlas Pizza

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.25
Open face 8 inch sub roll with garlic butter brushed on & toasted mozzarella cheese, served with garlic sauce and tomato sauce on the side
More about Perlas Pizza
Tasty Crab image

 

Tasty Crab

7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Tasty Crab
Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
half pan garlic bread (served 15-20)$8.00
More about Tarrant's West
Frank's West Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$4.00
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$6.00
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$3.95
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.50
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
Banner pic

 

Bistro 804

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Bistro 804

