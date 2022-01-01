Garlic bread in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Perlas Pizza
Perlas Pizza
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.25
Open face 8 inch sub roll with garlic butter brushed on & toasted mozzarella cheese, served with garlic sauce and tomato sauce on the side
More about Tarrant's West
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|half pan garlic bread (served 15-20)
|$8.00
More about Frank's West Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Garlic Bread
|$4.00
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$6.00
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico
|Garlic Bread
|$3.95
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.50