Garlic chicken in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Perlas Pizza - Henrico,Va
Perlas Pizza - Henrico,Va
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Creamy Garlic Chicken X Large 18"
|$21.95
Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
|Creamy Garlic Chicken Large 16"
|$18.95
Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
|Creamy Garlic Chicken Personal 10"
|$8.50
Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese