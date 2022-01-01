Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve greek salad

Perlas Pizza image

 

Perlas Pizza

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$4.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, olives, feta cheese, with homemade Italian dressing on the side.
More about Perlas Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Bistro

12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Greek Salad$8.99
Lettuce. tomato, cucumber, radish, parsley, Kalamata olives & Feta cheese tossed with our house dressing
More about Shawarma Bistro
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.95
goat cheese, toasted pistachio, sea salt, balsamic reduction, basil oil. GF, VO, N
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Melito's Restaurant image

 

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad (NEW) Togo$11.44
Feta | Kalamata olives | pepperoncini | red onion | cucumber | tomatoes | mushrooms | anchovies | crouton
Greek Salad$8.95
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumbers, tomatoes and mushrooms
More about Melito's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
greek salad$10.00
feta cheese, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, onions, olives, banana peppers & roasted red peppers over mixed greens with balsamic dressing.
More about Tarrant's West
Small Greek Salad image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$7.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
Large Greek Salad$12.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Greek Salad$5.50
Greek Salad$8.95
cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, feta, black olives, and hot peppers
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
Item pic

 

Bistro 804

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Side Greek Salad$5.00
More about Bistro 804

