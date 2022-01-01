Greek salad in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Perlas Pizza
Perlas Pizza
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, olives, feta cheese, with homemade Italian dressing on the side.
More about Shawarma Bistro
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarma Bistro
12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico
|Classic Greek Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce. tomato, cucumber, radish, parsley, Kalamata olives & Feta cheese tossed with our house dressing
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
goat cheese, toasted pistachio, sea salt, balsamic reduction, basil oil. GF, VO, N
More about Melito's Restaurant
Melito's Restaurant
8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond
|Greek Salad (NEW) Togo
|$11.44
Feta | Kalamata olives | pepperoncini | red onion | cucumber | tomatoes | mushrooms | anchovies | crouton
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumbers, tomatoes and mushrooms
More about Tarrant's West
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|greek salad
|$10.00
feta cheese, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, onions, olives, banana peppers & roasted red peppers over mixed greens with balsamic dressing.
More about Frank's West Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Small Greek Salad
|$7.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
|Large Greek Salad
|$12.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico
|Sm Greek Salad
|$5.50
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, feta, black olives, and hot peppers