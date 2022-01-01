Grits in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve grits
More about West Coast Provisions
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
|WC Shrimp & Grits
|$20.95
rice grits, bok choy, roasted tomatoes, miso brown butter - gf
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Side Grits
|$4.95
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Shrimp & Grits
|$30.00
Surry sausage, cherry tomato, cajun cream, Byrd Mill cheddar grits (gf)
More about Tarrant's West
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Shrimp and Grits
|$27.95
bacon, sausage, onion, pepper, tomato, and cheddar
More about MOSAIC Restaurant
MOSAIC Restaurant
6229-A River Road, Richmond
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$24.00
sautéed gulf shrimp, sausage, red and green bell peppers and onions in a smoked gouda cream over savory grits
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond
|Shrimp & Grits (Brunch)
|$14.00
Bryd Mill cheddar grits, two local farm eggs*, Surry sausage, tomatoes