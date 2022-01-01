Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve grits

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
WC Shrimp & Grits$20.95
rice grits, bok choy, roasted tomatoes, miso brown butter - gf
More about West Coast Provisions
HogsHead Cafe image

 

HogsHead Cafe

8902-D W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$14.99
More about HogsHead Cafe
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grits$4.95
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$30.00
Surry sausage, cherry tomato, cajun cream, Byrd Mill cheddar grits (gf)
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$27.95
bacon, sausage, onion, pepper, tomato, and cheddar
More about Tarrant's West
Item pic

 

MOSAIC Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP AND GRITS$24.00
sautéed gulf shrimp, sausage, red and green bell peppers and onions in a smoked gouda cream over savory grits
More about MOSAIC Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits (Brunch)$14.00
Bryd Mill cheddar grits, two local farm eggs*, Surry sausage, tomatoes
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

 

Bistro 804

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grits$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
More about Bistro 804

