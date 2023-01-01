Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Redemption BBQ and Market

3420 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken Tenders$14.00
White meat chicken tenders fried in lard and topped with AR’s Hot Southern Honey. Served with cilantro-lime slaw on the side.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken$15.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken, breaded and fried in lard, topped with AR's Hot Southern Honey and house-made pickles on a Martin’s potato bun with cilantro-lime slaw on the side.
More about Redemption BBQ and Market
SRIRACHA HONEY CHICKEN AND MAC image

 

Mosaic Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SRIRACHA HONEY CHICKEN AND MAC$27.00
crispy chicken breast, smoked gouda mac & cheese, haricot verts
More about Mosaic Restaurant
Item pic

 

MORE THAN SUSHI -

9199 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
6pc Jumbo Chicken Wings (Traditional Wings) (Garlic Parmesan, Mild Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki)$7.99
More about MORE THAN SUSHI -

