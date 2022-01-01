Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Henrico

Henrico restaurants that serve hummus

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Bistro

12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Side Hummus$4.99
Hummus shawarma Chicken$13.99
Hummus shawarma lamb & beef$15.99
More about Shawarma Bistro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$10.95
Hummus Plate$10.95
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Red Pepper Hummus$9.95
diced red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, kalmata olive, olive oil, crackers and pita
More about Tarrant's West
MOSAIC Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS PITA$13.00
Chef's seasonal hummus, roasted summer vegetables, mixed greens and tomato.
More about MOSAIC Restaurant

