Lasagna in Henrico

Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Lasagna
|$17.00
Classic meat lasagna
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico
|SM Lasagna
|$9.50
homemade with meat sauce, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta, topped with tomato and parmesan cheese
|ENT Lasagna
|$12.50
Homemade Lasagna with Bolognese meat sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and Parmesan topped with marinara sauce and fresh basil.
|Lasagna Lunch Special
|$9.99