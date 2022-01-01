Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$17.00
Classic meat lasagna
More about Frank's West Ristorante
ENT Lasagna image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SM Lasagna$9.50
homemade with meat sauce, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta, topped with tomato and parmesan cheese
ENT Lasagna$12.50
Homemade Lasagna with Bolognese meat sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and Parmesan topped with marinara sauce and fresh basil.
Lasagna Lunch Special$9.99
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Wontons

Garlic Bread

Lobster Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Rolls

Cucumber Salad

Mussels

Steak Frites

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston