Lobster ravioli in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve lobster ravioli

Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$29.95
More about Tarrant's West
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENT Lobster Ravioli$18.95
served with pink sauce
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant

