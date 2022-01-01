Mussels in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve mussels
Blue Atlas
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND
|Mussels & Frites
|$15.00
PEI mussels with garlic, shallots, herbs, white wine and crème fraîche, topped with crispy shoestring frites
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Pasta Mussels
|$15.00
Black Prince Edward Island Mussels / Choice of White Wine Garlic Sauce or Marinara / Angel Hair / Parmesan / Bread Stick
Tasty Crab
7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico
|Black Mussel
|$10.00
|Green Mussel
|$14.00
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Spicy Mussels
|$14.00
calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Mussels Alla Frank
|$10.00
Sauteed mussels with garlic in white wine marinara sauce.
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Mussels
|$9.50
chorizo, fennel, onion, fresh herbs, lemon, sourdough toast
MOSAIC Restaurant
6229-A River Road, Richmond
|P.E.I. MUSSELS
|$15.00
PEI mussels, Black garlic, ginger beer, shallots, Arugula, house focaccia bread
The Boathouse
4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond
|Spicy Mussels
|$14.00
calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread