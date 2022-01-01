Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Blue Atlas

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels & Frites$15.00
PEI mussels with garlic, shallots, herbs, white wine and crème fraîche, topped with crispy shoestring frites
More about Blue Atlas
Item pic

 

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Mussels$15.00
Black Prince Edward Island Mussels / Choice of White Wine Garlic Sauce or Marinara / Angel Hair / Parmesan / Bread Stick
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
338d2d36-b05d-4de0-8cfd-5aaaf02ee993 image

 

Tasty Crab

7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Mussel$10.00
Green Mussel$14.00
More about Tasty Crab
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Mussels$14.00
calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread
More about The Boathouse
Frank's West Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels Alla Frank$10.00
Sauteed mussels with garlic in white wine marinara sauce.
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels$9.50
chorizo, fennel, onion, fresh herbs, lemon, sourdough toast
More about Tazza Kitchen
Item pic

 

MOSAIC Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
P.E.I. MUSSELS$15.00
PEI mussels, Black garlic, ginger beer, shallots, Arugula, house focaccia bread
More about MOSAIC Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Mussels$14.00
calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread
More about The Boathouse
Banner pic

 

Bistro 804

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Mussels$14.00
More about Bistro 804

