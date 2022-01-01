Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Octopus in
Henrico
/
Henrico
/
Octopus
Henrico restaurants that serve octopus
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
Avg 4.5
(1181 reviews)
Octopus
$12.95
shaved with olive oil, garlic, crushed pepper, maldon salt, lemon, parsley - gf
More about West Coast Provisions
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St, Henrico
No reviews yet
Charred Octopus
$19.00
Octopus SA
$6.00
More about Red Salt
Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico
Garlic Bread
Carrot Cake
Fried Zucchini
Fudge
Gumbo
Tuna Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Pork Ribs
More near Henrico to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Glen Allen
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(98 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(684 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(835 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston