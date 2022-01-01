Omelettes in Henrico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Farmer's Omelette$13.95
Ham, bacon, tomato, mushroom, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with fruit and home fries.
Seafood Omelette$18.95
Shrimp, crab, scallops, mozzarella cheese and hollandaise sauce. Served with fruit and home fries.
Build Your Own Omelette$15.95
Customize your own omelette, served with fruit and home fries.
More about Tarrant's West
Banner pic

 

Bistro 804 - 443 North Ridge Rd

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B.Y.O. Omelette$10.00
More about Bistro 804 - 443 North Ridge Rd

