Philly cheesesteaks in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
5107 Lakeside Ave, Lakeside
|Philly Steak & Cheese Deluxe
|$9.95
More about Perlas Pizza
Perlas Pizza
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Philly Steak Cheese
Sliced rib-eye grilled & topped with mayo, lettuce,
tomato, raw onions & oil vinegar.
More about Tarrant's West
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub
|$14.95
provolone, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onion and mayo
More about Rare Olde Times
Rare Olde Times
10602 Patterson Ave, RICHMOND
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.75
On a toasted hoagie roll with grilled onion and white American Cheese