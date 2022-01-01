Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Bistro

12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach fatayer ( spinach pie )$7.50
3 pieces crispy pastries filled with spinach, onion and sumac.
Vegan
More about Shawarma Bistro
Blue Atlas image

 

Blue Atlas

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Semolina Custard Pie$7.00
Custard pie with filo & walnut crust, honey, cinnamon, macerated raspberries, and whipped cream.
Chocolate Silk Pie$7.00
Almond cocoa nib crust, fresh strawberries, & strawberry compote (vegan)
More about Blue Atlas
Item pic

 

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Slice of Key Lime Pie served with whipped cream
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
HogsHead Cafe image

 

HogsHead Cafe

8902-D W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Ice Box Pie$7.99
Peanut Butter Pie$7.99
More about HogsHead Cafe
Item pic

 

Coco + Hazel

411 Ridge Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$4.95
By the Slice.
More about Coco + Hazel
DeVoedid Events image

 

DeVoedid Events

9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$40.00
Pulled Chicken in a creamy sauce with peas and carrots over freshly baked buttermilk biscuits
More about DeVoedid Events
Melito's Restaurant image

 

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie (NEW)
More about Melito's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Upside Down Apple Walnut Pie$10.95
More about Tarrant's West
Deep Run Roadhouse image

 

Deep Run Roadhouse

12379 Gayton Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$4.00
Made with Key Limes on a Graham Cracker Crust
Pecan Pie$4.00
Classic Southern Pecan Pie
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Whipped Peanut Butter on an Oreo Crust
More about Deep Run Roadhouse
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Housemade Key Lime Pie$7.90
blackberry vincotto reduction, whipped cream, lime zest
More about Tazza Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Hickory and Oak

10614 Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie (Serves 2)$20.00
More about Hickory and Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Coleslaw

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Fruit Salad

Hummus

Garlic Knots

Shrimp Tempura

Mozzarella Sticks

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston