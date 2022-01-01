Pies in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve pies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarma Bistro
12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico
|Spinach fatayer ( spinach pie )
|$7.50
3 pieces crispy pastries filled with spinach, onion and sumac.
Vegan
Blue Atlas
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND
|Semolina Custard Pie
|$7.00
Custard pie with filo & walnut crust, honey, cinnamon, macerated raspberries, and whipped cream.
|Chocolate Silk Pie
|$7.00
Almond cocoa nib crust, fresh strawberries, & strawberry compote (vegan)
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Slice of Key Lime Pie served with whipped cream
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
|Lemon Ice Box Pie
|$7.99
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.99
Coco + Hazel
411 Ridge Road, Richmond
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.95
By the Slice.
DeVoedid Events
9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$40.00
Pulled Chicken in a creamy sauce with peas and carrots over freshly baked buttermilk biscuits
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Upside Down Apple Walnut Pie
|$10.95
Deep Run Roadhouse
12379 Gayton Road, Richmond
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
Made with Key Limes on a Graham Cracker Crust
|Pecan Pie
|$4.00
Classic Southern Pecan Pie
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.00
Whipped Peanut Butter on an Oreo Crust
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Housemade Key Lime Pie
|$7.90
blackberry vincotto reduction, whipped cream, lime zest