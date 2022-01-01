Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve po boy

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

TakeoutFast Pay
Po Boy 'Shrimp'$11.00
Fried shrimp / chipotle aioli / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
HogsHead Cafe

8902-D W Broad St, Richmond

Takeout
Buffalo Oyster Po Boy$16.99
Crispy hand-breaded local oysters dipped in our buffalo wing sauce with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle. house-made clue cheese dressing,& topped with blue cheese crumbles.
Oyster Po Boy$15.99
Crispy hand-breaded local oysters with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & house made remoulade.
Catfish Po Boy$14.99
Crispy hand-breaded catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & and our house-made tartar sauce.
HogsHead Cafe
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po 'Boy$12.00
Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato, onions and roast red pepper dressing.
Frank's West Ristorante
MOSAIC Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP & ANDOULIE PO'BOY$16.00
Peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, cajun corn remoulade, ciabatta roll
MOSAIC Restaurant
Bistro 804

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico

TakeoutFast Pay
Po Boy$14.00
Bistro 804

