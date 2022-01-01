Po boy in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve po boy
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Po Boy 'Shrimp'
|$11.00
Fried shrimp / chipotle aioli / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
More about HogsHead Cafe
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
|Buffalo Oyster Po Boy
|$16.99
Crispy hand-breaded local oysters dipped in our buffalo wing sauce with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle. house-made clue cheese dressing,& topped with blue cheese crumbles.
|Oyster Po Boy
|$15.99
Crispy hand-breaded local oysters with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & house made remoulade.
|Catfish Po Boy
|$14.99
Crispy hand-breaded catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & and our house-made tartar sauce.
More about Frank's West Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Po 'Boy
|$12.00
Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato, onions and roast red pepper dressing.
More about MOSAIC Restaurant
MOSAIC Restaurant
6229-A River Road, Richmond
|SHRIMP & ANDOULIE PO'BOY
|$16.00
Peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, cajun corn remoulade, ciabatta roll