Pumpkin pies in Henrico

PAPPY’S PUMPKIN PIE // 8.5% ABV

Pappy’s Pumpkin Pie brings a bit of American Thanksgiving to Wallonia by spicing up our Wallonian Farmhouse Pumpkin Ale with additional cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and allspice, then topped off with vanilla bean, toasted coconut and lactose to create sweet and delicious homemade pumpkin pie in a glass.

