Pumpkin pies in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Hardywood image

 

Hardywood - West Creek

820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pappy's Pumpkin Pie$21.95
PAPPY’S PUMPKIN PIE // 8.5% ABV
Pappy’s Pumpkin Pie brings a bit of American Thanksgiving to Wallonia by spicing up our Wallonian Farmhouse Pumpkin Ale with additional cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and allspice, then topped off with vanilla bean, toasted coconut and lactose to create sweet and delicious homemade pumpkin pie in a glass.
More about Hardywood - West Creek
Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Short Pump

11805 West Broad Street, Short Pump

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
More about Gelati Celesti - Short Pump

