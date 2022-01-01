Quesadillas in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Quesadilla For 2 "Cheese"
|$9.00
12” flour tortilla | cheddar | mozzarella | onions | red peppers | house made salsa | sour cream
|Quesadilla For 2 "Shrimp"
|$15.00
Grilled 12" flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses, red peppers, onions and shrimp, grilled or blackened
|Quesadilla For 2 "Chicken"
|$15.00
Grilled 12" flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses, red peppers, onions and chicken, grilled or blackened
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Kid Black Bean Quesadilla
|$6.00
cheese, pico de gallo or organic tomato sauce
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.00
cheese, pico de gallo or organic tomato sauce
More about Tarrant's West
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.95
cheddar, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, and guacomole
More about Wong's Tacos
TACOS
Wong's Tacos
201-A Maltby, Henrico
|RW Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
More about 3 Maria's Taqueria
3 Maria's Taqueria
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico
|Veggie Quesadilla.
|$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with sautéed, onions & peppers, mushrooms and cheese & corn salsa served with lettuce,tomate and sour cream.
|Quesadilla de Carne Asada
|$13.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, cheese and beans, served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$13.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, cheese and corn salsa, pico de Gallo, served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.