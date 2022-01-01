Reuben in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve reuben
Blue Atlas
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND
|Reuben
Braised corn beef or mushroom (vegetarian), creamy remoulade, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted rye bread (gluten-free optional)
Melito's Restaurant
8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond
|Reuben
|$10.95
Brisket, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut and served on toasted rye.
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Reuben
|$12.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread