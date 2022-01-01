Salmon in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
salmon, avocado, nori, rice
More about Red Salt
Salmon (gf) image

 

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon (gf)$22.00
Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon with Risotto$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon with Risotto$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
More about The Boathouse
Rainbow Roll (tuna salmon escolar & crab stick) image

 

3Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$5.75
Salmon Asparagus Roll$6.00
Rainbow Roll (tuna salmon escolar & crab stick)$11.95
Crab meat, cucumber, tuna, salmon & escolar
More about 3Maria's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Clams

Tossed Salad

Pudding

Egg Rolls

Cheesecake

Waffles

Risotto

Calamari

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston