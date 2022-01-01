Salmon in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve salmon
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St, Henrico
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
salmon, avocado, nori, rice
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Salmon (gf)
|$22.00
Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Salmon with Risotto
|$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
