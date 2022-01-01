Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sauteed spinach in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve sauteed spinach

Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sauteed Baby Spinach$8.00
garlic, olive oil (gf)
More about The Boathouse
Frank's West Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sauteed Spinach$4.00
Side of sauteed spinach in garlic and olive oil
More about Frank's West Ristorante

