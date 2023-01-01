Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$6.00
seaweed, sesame seeds, cucumber, sesame oil
More about Red Salt
Item pic

 

MORE THAN SUSHI -

9199 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$3.95
More about MORE THAN SUSHI -

