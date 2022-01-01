Shrimp tempura in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
More about Red Salt
Shrimp Tempura Taco image

TACOS

Wong's Tacos

201-A Maltby, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Taco$4.50
Fried shrimp with Asian slaw, sesame seeds, jalapenos, green onions and gochujang aioli
More about Wong's Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Banana Bread Pudding

Cheeseburgers

Cannolis

Cookies

Clams

Clam Chowder

Pudding

Angus Burgers

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston