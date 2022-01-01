Shrimp tempura in
Henrico restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St, Henrico
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.00
More about Red Salt
TACOS
Wong's Tacos
201-A Maltby, Henrico
Avg 4.7
(370 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Taco
$4.50
Fried shrimp with Asian slaw, sesame seeds, jalapenos, green onions and gochujang aioli
More about Wong's Tacos
