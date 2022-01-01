Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve steak frites

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$26.95
hangar steak, house cut fries, arugula salad, chimichurri sauce - gf
More about West Coast Provisions
Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and Frites$38.00
More about Red Salt

