Steak frites in
Henrico
/
Henrico
/
Steak Frites
Henrico restaurants that serve steak frites
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
Avg 4.5
(1181 reviews)
Steak Frites
$26.95
hangar steak, house cut fries, arugula salad, chimichurri sauce - gf
More about West Coast Provisions
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St, Henrico
No reviews yet
Steak and Frites
$38.00
More about Red Salt
