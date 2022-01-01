Stromboli in Henrico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Veggie Stromboli$12.95
Mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper and onions baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
Sm Stromboli$11.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers & Sausage baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Item pic

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Stromboli$11.50
mozzarella with pepperoni, sauce on the side
The Works Stromboli$14.00
sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, and sauce
Meat Lover's Stromboli$14.00
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella and sauce
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

