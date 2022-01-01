Stromboli in Henrico
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Sm Veggie Stromboli
|$12.95
Mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper and onions baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
|Sm Stromboli
|$11.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers & Sausage baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico
|Pepperoni Stromboli
|$11.50
mozzarella with pepperoni, sauce on the side
|The Works Stromboli
|$14.00
sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, and sauce
|Meat Lover's Stromboli
|$14.00
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella and sauce