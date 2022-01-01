Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve tiramisu

Perlas Pizza image

 

Perlas Pizza

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.00
An italian original sponge cake soaked in brandy and espresso, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese
More about Perlas Pizza
Tasty Crab image

 

Tasty Crab

7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Tasty Crab
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$6.00
Soft layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso coffee and rum, filled with marscarpone cheese and dusted with rich cocoa powder
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Item pic

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$6.25
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

