Tortas in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve tortas

Wong's Tacos image

TACOS

Wong's Tacos: The Taco Evolved

201-A Maltby, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WTF Grilled Chicken Torta$12.00
More about Wong's Tacos: The Taco Evolved
Item pic

 

3 Maria's Taqueria - 9503 B West Broad Street

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta de pollo asado con papas fritas.$12.95
Grilled chicken with cheese and beans, avocado, lettuce and tomate, and jalapeño sliced server with French fries.
Torta de carne asada con papas fritas.$12.95
Grilled steak with cheese and beans, mayo,avocado lettuce, and tomato, cheese, jalapeño sliced served with french fries.
Torta al Pastor.$12.95
Pork al pastor with cheese and Beans, mayo ,avocado and Lettuce,tomate, jalapeño sliced served with french fries.
More about 3 Maria's Taqueria - 9503 B West Broad Street

