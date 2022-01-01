Go
Henrietta Hudson

Henrietta Hudson is New York City's premiere queer human bar built by lesbians.
Please help us during this difficult time by purchasing a gift card.
Angel Drive:
$500 Gift Card - Brick on Our Wall
$1000 Gift Card - Brick + Lifetime Cover Keychain
$1500 - Private Event (email us) + Brick
$2000 - Private Event + Lifetime Cover + Brick
Founded in 1991 we have served the LGBTQ community world wide offering the finest in service and events.
Private Event: 20 People with a 3-hour Premium Open Bar. If you purchase, email us at henihudson@gmail.com

438 Hudson Street

Location

438 Hudson Street

New York NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
