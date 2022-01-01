Henrietta Hudson
Henrietta Hudson is New York City's premiere queer human bar built by lesbians.
Please help us during this difficult time by purchasing a gift card.
Angel Drive:
$500 Gift Card - Brick on Our Wall
$1000 Gift Card - Brick + Lifetime Cover Keychain
$1500 - Private Event (email us) + Brick
$2000 - Private Event + Lifetime Cover + Brick
Founded in 1991 we have served the LGBTQ community world wide offering the finest in service and events.
Private Event: 20 People with a 3-hour Premium Open Bar. If you purchase, email us at henihudson@gmail.com
438 Hudson Street
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
