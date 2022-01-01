Go
Henry's Cafe

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Henrys Signature Chile Verde Omelette$13.49
Covered in Green Sauce,Shredded Pork and Jack Cheese
French Toast$10.25
Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Full Order$7.50
Eggs Benedict$12.99
English Muffin with Bacon and Eggs
Vive La French Toast$12.49
Two Eggs,Two Bacon Strips, and Two Sausage Links
Chicken Fried Steak And Eggs$13.95
Covered with Sausage Country Gravy
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Bacon,Sausage,Ham or Chorizo with Eggs
Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack$9.25
Two pancakes
Create Your Own Omelette$13.95
Chicken Strips$12.49
Location

550 Tucker Road, D

Tehachapi CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

