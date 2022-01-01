Go
Henry's Restaurant image
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Henry's Restaurant

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

170 Reviews

$$

3396 N Croatan Hwy

Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3396 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills NC 27948

Directions

Nearby restaurants

John's Drive In
orange star4.6 • 922
3716 North Virginia Dare Trail Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
TRiO Restaurant & Market
orange starNo Reviews
3708 N Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Nags Head Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
3701 North Croatan Highway Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Boil Delivery
orange star5.0 • 4
328 West Bickett Street Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext

Henry's Restaurant

orange star3.5 • 170 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston