Henry's Pub

The Perfect Blend of Old Town Feel and Urban Flair

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Club$12.00
House roasted turkey breast layered between three slices of sourdough bread with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and avocado aioli.
Side Fries$3.00
Grilled Salmon$20.00
An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.
Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high between 2 slices of grilled marbled rye bread.
Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.
Fried Pickles$8.50
"Must Try" breaded pickle spears fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
Kids Linguine$6.50
A small bowl of pasta served with butter and Parmesan cheese.
Schnitzel$17.00
Milk marinated pork loin coated in panko and fried, finished with cremini mushroom cream sauce and lemon.
Gorgonzola Carbonara$16.00
Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over linguine.
Henry's Sliders$12.00
Colorado raised all natural Angus sliders topped with caramelized onions, cheddar, and Henry’s steak sauce, served on toasted brioche buns with quick pickles.
Location

234 E 4th St

Loveland CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
