Go
Toast

Henry's Soul Cafe

Come in and enjoy!
For Catering Orders Please
call 202-888-7446

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

5431 Indianhead Highway • $

Avg 4 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Peach Cobbler$2.99
Pork Chop$14.99
Collard Greens$2.75
Fried Catfish Fillet$13.99
Sweet Potato Pie Slice$3.59
Fried Chicken Wings$11.99
Whiting Filet Fish$12.99
Sweet Potato Pie Whole$15.99
Macaroni & Cheese$2.75
Baked Turkey Wings With Stuffing & Gravy$13.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet

Location

5431 Indianhead Highway

Oxon Hill MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Today's Crabhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Portum Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Using locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Yahleo Bernard complements American dishes with his innovative use of seasoning and sauces. From the hand-tossed, wood-fired pizzas to the house-smoked half chicken, Portum’s signature 3 course prix fixe dishes are truly a labor of love.

COLDSTONE CREAMERY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Magdalena's Restaurant

No reviews yet

A casual restaurant with indoor seating available that serves up Salvadoran cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston