Go
Toast

Her Place

kind of a restaurant. more of a dinner party.

PIZZA

1740 Sansom St

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
See full menu

Location

1740 Sansom St

Philadelphia PA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Huda PHL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

Mission Taqueria

No reviews yet

Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston