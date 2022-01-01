Go
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville

3180 44th St. SW

Popular Items

$7.95 1 topping pizza$7.95
One Sauce, One Cheese, One Topping
Vestito Di Bianco$10.95
White Sauce, Mozzarella,Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garlic Wilted Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Zucchini,
BBQ Chicken$10.95
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, House Blend Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion
Margherita$10.95
Signature Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil
The Uccello$10.95
Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Ham, Pepperoni, Capicola, Family Recipe Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romano Garlic Butter Crust
Campagnola$10.95
Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Family Recipe Sausage, Garlic Mushrooms, Grilled Red Onion, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Basil
Create Your Own Pizza$10.95
Choose From Any Toppings And Create Your Own
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks$5.95
(8) Housemade Dough, Signature Garlic Butter, Oregano, and Mozzarella served with our side of our Signature sauce.
Diavola$10.95
Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni
CBG$10.95
Roasted Garlic & Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach
Grandville MI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
