Herb&Olive

Modern market and dining concept highlighting the influence of Greek products on Mediterranean cuisine.

TAPAS

172 plandome rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)

Popular Items

Dip Trio$24.00
Tzatziki, Melitzana, Fava
Tzatziki Dip W/ Pita$11.00
Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic
Beet Salad$18.00
Beets, Mixed Greens, Almonds, Goat Cheese, Champagne Raisin Vinaigrette
Horiatiki Salad$19.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Barrel-Aged Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Grilled Wild Salmon$30.00
Spinach Pie Salad$16.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, Phyllo, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Kotopoulo$25.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Corn Salad
Kids Chicken Fingers$15.00
Greek Spice Rubbed Fried Chicken Fingers, served with Chips or Crudites
Shrimp Youvetsi$28.00
Orzo, Vegetables, Metsovone Smoked Cheese, Bisque Sauce
Side Pita$2.00
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

172 plandome rd

manhasset NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
