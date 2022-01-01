Go
Herb Thai Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • NOODLES

414 East Avenue D • $$

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling$7.95
A choice of dumpling filled with mushroom, minced chicken and shrimp
Yellow Curry**
Yellow curry paste with tomato, potato, bell pepper and onion simmered in coconut milk.
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Pad Thai Noodle
Stir Wok-fried thin rice noodles served with tamarind, red onion, bean sprouts, egg, scallion and ground peanuts.
Pad Woon Sen Noodle
Stir Wok-fried glass noodles served with egg, ear mushroom, napa, onion, scallion, carrot, bell pepper, celery, tomato and bean sauce.
Spring Roll$5.95
Deep fried spring rolls with mixed vegetable and glass noodles.
Herb Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice served with Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, cilantro and egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple fried rice served with yellow curry powder, cashew nut, onion and cilantro.
Herb Thai Chicken Wing$7.95
Deep-fried chicken wings marinated in turmeric fish sauce and shallots.
Orange Chicken$12.95
Location

414 East Avenue D

Copperas Cove TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
