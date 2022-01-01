Herb Thai Restaurant

Village Pizza - Killeen

No reviews yet

Village Pizza is a locally owned business that is dedicated to providing the highest quality food and service. We're the best place in town for fresh cooked, authentic East Coast style pizza, calzones, stomboli, pastas, wings, salads paired with cool, refreshing soft drinks. Our products are made from scratch and baked daily to provide you with the freshest, most delicious around.

Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat on the go, or have a place to have a nice, sit-down meal with the family, Village Pizza has what you want. Don't just take our word for it, come stop by in Killeen, TX and see for yourself just why we're the best pizza place around, we'll save a slice for you!

