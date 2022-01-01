Go
Toast

Herban Frequency

The DOPEST #GOURMET Restaurant in Houston that's 100% Plant Bass'd/Vegan. Food Network Celebrity Chef approved.
#WhereTheFrEQzAt schedule posted on IG @herbanfrequencypullup

1517 Alabama Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thick N Pretty Melt$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Remix #3. Hella seasoned double patties with cheese, an organic caramelized onion mix and dripping in FrEQ Sawse & Phatty Sawse. Served with our infamous fries.
We’ve been told that this melt gives Whataburger’s a run for their money!
Thick & Pretty Loaded Fries 🍟$15.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Our Thick & Pretty Melt remixed into a bed of loaded fries. Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with an organic caramelized onion mix, dripping in Trill O.G.& Phatty sawse.
The Phatty Melt 2.0$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Hella seasoned double patties with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping sawse & cheese. Try the Phatty Melt 2.0...same delicious flavors with a remixed sauce. Served with our infamous fries.
We promise that it’ll be one of the BEST things you’ve ever put in your mouth. Read our reviews for proof! 💜😝💚
All Star Loaded Fries 🍟$15.00
Our Chuck Taylor Classic burger remixed into a gourmet loaded fry basket drippin’ with house-made Trill-OG & FrEQ sawse, organic caramelized onions and hella seasoned beefy crumbles.
The Bunn-B 🍔$19.75
Named after the legendary Bun-B. Our Western BBQ burger with Bawse Sawse, Trill OG Sawse, Fried Onions, & pickles. A FrEQ favorite! We challenge you to spit a hot 16 like Bun B after devouring this burger. Complimentary fries included with the order.
The Chuck Taylor Classic 🍔$19.75
The OG…What’s more American than Chuck Taylor’s?! This is our plant-based take on the classic American burger. Drippin’ with house-made Trill-OG & FrEQ sawse, organic caramelized onions, and pickles on a toasty, buttery pretzel bun. Tailored with flavor and no chuck (You see what we did there?!) Complimentary fries included with the order.
Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓$15.00
Our Western BBQ Bae-Con Loaded Fries featuring hella seasoned beefy crumbles, bae'con, Bawse BBQ Sawse, Trill-OG Sawse, and fried onions.
A FrEQ Fam Favorite!
Phatty Fries$15.00
Reeeeemiiix!!
We've put all of the flavors of our Phatty on bed of loaded fries! Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping with in house Phatty sawse & Trill O.G. sawse!
See full menu

Location

1517 Alabama Street

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston