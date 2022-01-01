Herban Frequency

- /
The DOPEST #GOURMET Restaurant in Houston that's 100% Plant Bass'd/Vegan. Food Network Celebrity Chef approved.
#WhereTheFrEQzAt schedule posted on IG @herbanfrequencypullup
1517 Alabama Street
Popular Items
|Thick N Pretty Melt
|$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Remix #3. Hella seasoned double patties with cheese, an organic caramelized onion mix and dripping in FrEQ Sawse & Phatty Sawse. Served with our infamous fries.
We’ve been told that this melt gives Whataburger’s a run for their money!
|Thick & Pretty Loaded Fries 🍟
|$15.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Our Thick & Pretty Melt remixed into a bed of loaded fries. Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with an organic caramelized onion mix, dripping in Trill O.G.& Phatty sawse.
|The Phatty Melt 2.0
|$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Hella seasoned double patties with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping sawse & cheese. Try the Phatty Melt 2.0...same delicious flavors with a remixed sauce. Served with our infamous fries.
We promise that it’ll be one of the BEST things you’ve ever put in your mouth. Read our reviews for proof! 💜😝💚
|All Star Loaded Fries 🍟
|$15.00
Our Chuck Taylor Classic burger remixed into a gourmet loaded fry basket drippin’ with house-made Trill-OG & FrEQ sawse, organic caramelized onions and hella seasoned beefy crumbles.
|The Bunn-B 🍔
|$19.75
Named after the legendary Bun-B. Our Western BBQ burger with Bawse Sawse, Trill OG Sawse, Fried Onions, & pickles. A FrEQ favorite! We challenge you to spit a hot 16 like Bun B after devouring this burger. Complimentary fries included with the order.
|The Chuck Taylor Classic 🍔
|$19.75
The OG…What’s more American than Chuck Taylor’s?! This is our plant-based take on the classic American burger. Drippin’ with house-made Trill-OG & FrEQ sawse, organic caramelized onions, and pickles on a toasty, buttery pretzel bun. Tailored with flavor and no chuck (You see what we did there?!) Complimentary fries included with the order.
|Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓
|$15.00
Our Western BBQ Bae-Con Loaded Fries featuring hella seasoned beefy crumbles, bae'con, Bawse BBQ Sawse, Trill-OG Sawse, and fried onions.
A FrEQ Fam Favorite!
|Phatty Fries
|$15.00
Reeeeemiiix!!
We've put all of the flavors of our Phatty on bed of loaded fries! Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping with in house Phatty sawse & Trill O.G. sawse!
Location
1517 Alabama Street
Houston TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
