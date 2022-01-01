Go
Herb & Beet

Healthy food meets Southern Comfort. EAT LOCAL!

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

448 Sawdust Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)

Popular Items

Hickory Smoked Cobb (GF)$14.25
Crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado and buttery blue cheese- tossed with grilled chicken and a smoky poblano ranch. Garnished with a deviled egg and our house-smoked hickory bacon. Gluten Free.
Brisket Eggrolls$7.50
Deep fried eggrolls filled with Brisket, Manchego Cheese, and Roasted Corn Salsa. Served with a spicy chili-glaze sauce!
Beet & Sweet Chips$5.00
Thinly sliced local beets and sweet potatoes sprinkled with sea salt- made daily and fried to perfection! A house favorite! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Dairy Free.
Deviled Eggs$6.00
Traditional southern-style deviled eggs (5 halves), topped with crisp house-smoked bacon and garnished with sweet paprika. Gluten Free.
Health Nut Salad$14.25
Atkinson Farm's Kale, quinoa, mint, diced red bell peppers, fresh avocado, green grapes, and crunchy almonds. Tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and garnished with local sunflower seeds. Vegan. Gluten Free (without toast).
Southwest Steak Salad (GF)$15.75
Grilled tri-tip steak, peppery arugula, fresh cotija cheese, roasted corn salsa, spicy pepitas and crispy tortilla strips- tossed in our Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
CORNBREAD (1PC)$2.50
Hail Caesar$9.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan reggiano, house-made cornbread croutons, and caesar dressing- topped with a parmesan crisp.
Avocado Beet Toast$6.00
Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.
Grilled Chicken Plate$14.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

448 Sawdust Road

Spring TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
