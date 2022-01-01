Herbivores
Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
75-5722 Hanama Place
Kailua, HI 96740
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
75-5722 Hanama Place, Kailua HI 96740
Nearby restaurants
Kai Eats and Drinks
kai eats+drinks offers casual oceanfront dining in quaint historic Kailua Village with the best sunset views in town. Don't forget Pizza, Burgers, Tacos, Beers & Mai Tais make up the 5 basic food groups at Kai!
Kona Sunset Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Ono Loa Grill
Fire-grilled burgers, locally sourced ingredients, house made fries and onion rings make for a very flavorful dining experience!
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
We’re now OPEN for Dine In and Take Out. Thank you for your patience... We're ready to serve with some new changes: Mask Mandate has been lifted and it’s up to you to wear them or not.
Effective June 13-25, 2022, we will only be open for dinner. 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM, last call for dine in is at 8:00 PM.
UPDATE: Temporary & Online Order Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm/ 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm. Last call for dine-in lunch is 2:30 pm / 8:00 pm for dinner.
Mahalo- KRUA Familly & Staff.