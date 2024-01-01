Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Arlington
  • /
  • Herbs Indian restaurant and Bar - 4401 Little Road
A map showing the location of Herbs Indian restaurant and Bar - 4401 Little RoadView gallery

Herbs Indian restaurant and Bar - 4401 Little Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4401 Little Road

Arlington, TX 76016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

4401 Little Road, Arlington TX 76016

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Street #04 - '04
orange starNo Reviews
5809 Office Park Dr. Arlington, TX 76016
View restaurantnext
Grounds and Gold - 4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106
orange starNo Reviews
4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106 Arlington, TX 76016
View restaurantnext
Alley Cats Entertainment - - Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
2008 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd. Arlington, TX 76015
View restaurantnext
El Fenix - South Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
4608 S. Cooper St Arlington, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Dallas - 4144 S Cooper St
orange starNo Reviews
4144 S Cooper St Arlington, TX 76015
View restaurantnext
Burger Street #18 - '18
orange starNo Reviews
4600 S Cooper Arlington, TX 76017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Orchid City Fusion Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,965
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101 Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
New York Eats - Arlington
orange star4.4 • 1,885
604, B, Doug Russell Rd, Arlington, TX 76010
View restaurantnext
Restaurant506 - The Sanford House
orange star4.7 • 1,771
506 N Center St Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Arlington TX
orange star4.5 • 1,433
4000 Five Points Drive Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Arlington
orange star4.4 • 1,087
3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
Tu Taco
orange star4.1 • 834
309 E Randol Mill Rd Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Arlington

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Herbs Indian restaurant and Bar - 4401 Little Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston