Herd & Horns
Herd & Horns Sports Bar and Grill is a North Dakota State University Bison themed sports bar and restaurant located next to the university. Burgers. Beer. Bison.
1414 12th Ave N Ste F
Location
1414 12th Ave N Ste F
Fargo ND
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
