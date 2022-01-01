Go
Herd & Horns

Herd & Horns Sports Bar and Grill is a North Dakota State University Bison themed sports bar and restaurant located next to the university. Burgers. Beer. Bison.

1414 12th Ave N Ste F

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$13.99
Four chicken strips served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese and lettuce. Served with garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta bun
Mushroom and Swiss$13.99
Fresh premium NDSU ground beef, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli
Pretzel Bites$10.99
Fresh baked soft Bavarian pretzel bites served with Queso and spicy brown mustard
WRAP Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and creamy ranch dressing served in a flour tortilla
Mama’s Mac$11.99
Cavatappi pasta and cheesy mac sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs.
College Burger$8.00
Build your own burger served plain with a side of pickles. Valid college ID will be requested upon pick-up.
WRAP Chicken Caesar$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and served in a flour tortilla.
Build Your Own Burger$10.99
Fresh NDSU premium ground beef patty & your choice of add-ons:
The Union Burger$13.99
Fresh NDSU premium ground beef served with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws.
Location

1414 12th Ave N Ste F

Fargo ND

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

