Here's Looking At You
Chef Jonathan Whitener's progressive SoCal food in the heart of Los Angeles: Koreatown.
3901 W 6th St
Location
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
