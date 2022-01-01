Go
Heritage 147

Farm-to-Fork Comfort Food
Sustainably Sourced/Locally Grown/Handmade
community-based and chef-driven kitchen & eatery

147 Larchmont Avenue

Popular Items

3 Cheese Board$20.00
Staycation$14.00
vodka, cointreau, guava, strawberry & citrus served up
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$12.00
winter squash purée, pickled chiles & onions
Mixed Farm Greens$14.00
radish, herbs, sharp cheese, crispy kitchen scrap; comes with White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Hummus$9.00
Rancho Gordo Heirloom Chickpeas, Za’atar, White Miso, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs & Homemade Flatbread
Rebel Yell$13.00
wahaka mezcal, antica vermouth, lime, cherry absinthe
Chicken Croquettes$6.00
made with free range chicken and served with garlic aioli
Blue Grass Roasted Chicken$25.00
sweet carrot risotto, spring peas, fava beans & pea tendril salad
Heritage Burger$18.00
Two 4oz patties, tomato jam, lettuce, special sauce
Larchmont NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
