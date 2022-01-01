The Grange

Grange (noun): a gathering place centered around food; a hub for social activities, community service, and political lobbying.

Welcome to The Grange Larchmont. We are grateful to be open to serve you!

We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. In the midst of a pandemic, that part of our mission is temporarily on hold -- we hope not for long. In the meantime, you can order takeout from us and dine al fresco.

We offer a curated breakfast and lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, sweet treats, coffee, tea, and bubble tea--an antidote to these times if ever there were one.

